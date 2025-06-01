North Carolina overnight mass shooting: 12 shot, 1 dead

A mass shooting in western North Carolina has killed one person and left 12 others injured, as per Associated Press. North Carolina overnight mass shooting occurred in the Catawba County city of Hickory at approximately 12:45 a.m.(REUTERS)

The shooting occurred in the Catawba County city of Hickory at approximately 12:45 a.m.

Several victims were rushed to the hospital, and one of them is in critical condition. The Hickory Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is probing the incident. There have been no arrests so far.

A spokeswoman informed WCNC Charlotte that the remaining patients are in critical condition at local hospitals.

There had been a party at the residence, and it appeared that the shooting was connected to it, the representative added.

As of Sunday morning, authorities have not made any public announcements regarding possible suspects. They also refused to disclose the victims' ages.

Sheriff's investigators are collaborating with officials from the Hickory Police Department and Special Agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in a multi-agency probe.

It is a developing story, pls visit back for more updates