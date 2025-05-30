Who is Maria Carolina? Italian princess ‘lucky to be alive’ after horrific motorcycle accident

Maria Carolina felt “lucky to be alive” after getting into a horrific accident. The 21-year-old Italian princess revealed on social media Thursday that she “crashed headfirst into a wall” while riding her motorcycle. In the lengthy post, she expressed gratitude to first responders and health care providers for saving her life. Who is Maria Carolina? Italy's princess suffers serious injuries in a motorcycle accident(Instagram)

Who is Maria Carolina?

Carolina is the Duchess of Calabria and Palermo in Sicily. She is the eldest daughter and heiress of Prince Carlo, Duke of Castro, and Princess Camilla, Duchess of Castro. She has a younger sister, Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon-Two Sicilies. The 20-year-old carries additional titles of Duchess of Noto and Capri.

In her emotional Instagram post, she shared multiple photos of herself receiving medical care. “I’m incredibly lucky to be alive,” Carolina wrote in the post shared to her 173K followers. “I crashed headfirst into a wall whilst riding a motorcycle and ended up in reanimation in the Intensive Care Unit. Surviving this was nothing short of a miracle.”

She went on to say, “I wanted to share my own experience as I’ve realized now more than ever that motorcycles are powerful and thrilling but also unforgiving.” The Italian royalty urged her fans to “ride with care” and “wear full protection.” She stressed the importance of wearing a helmet while riding motorcycles, adding that “mine saved my life.”

The young duchess further expressed her gratitude to the “outstanding team at Centre Hospitalier Princesse Grace for their expert care during those critical days, and to the emergency medical team and first responders on the scene, whose quick and decisive actions in those first moments made all the difference.”