Indian woman serves Maggi to Italian husband, his hilarious reaction goes viral

Maggi, a beloved comfort food for many, has long been an iconic snack that evokes feelings of comfort and nostalgia. However, a recent viral video has brought it into the global spotlight, thanks to an Italian man's unexpected reaction to it. An Italian man’s bewildered reaction to his first taste of Maggi went viral.(Instagram/paneer.and.parmigiano)

The viral video

Shared on Instagram by the couple Surbhi and Dario, the video captures Dario's first experience with homemade Maggi. Surbhi serves him a plate of the snack, and the video records his initial reaction as he hesitates before taking his first bite. The overlay text on the clip reads, “POV – You served Maggi to an Italian man.” However, Dario’s expression shifts immediately from expectation to confusion, rather than the usual delight. After taking the first bite, he falls silent, seemingly lost in thought as he tries to process the unfamiliar taste.

“What is this?” Dario asks, as Surbhi, clearly amused, responds, “It’s like spaghetti.” But Dario’s bewilderment grows. “I don’t know how to describe what I have in my mouth,” he says. “It’s like something smashable and without consistency. Some spicy flavour. It’s not textured, it’s just melting in my mouth. Pasta doesn’t melt. Pasta, you bite, you chew, you feel it, you taste. Here you don’t taste.”

The video ends with a humorous overlay: “Rated: -1/10 for emotional damage,” adding a playful touch to the cultural exchange.

Take a look here at the clip:

A humorous cultural exchange

In the caption accompanying the video, Surbhi wrote, “Not every cultural exchange is a success story, I guess. I made Mr. P try Maggi for the first time, fully expecting him to fall in love with it (because hello, childhood comfort food!!) But nope…it did not pass the Italian taste control check.” Since its release, the video has accumulated over six million views, with viewers flocking to the comments section to share their thoughts.

The reactions online have ranged from laughter to curiosity, with many users expressing their own amusement at Dario’s perplexity. One user wrote, “I can't stop laughing at his confusion!” Another commented, “He had no idea what hit him!” Others joked about how Maggi remains a quintessential part of Indian culture, with one adding, “It’s the snack that unites the nation, but not the world!”

Some users also weighed in on the differences between Italian pasta and Maggi. “It’s just not the same, but we all know Maggi is king in its own way,” one commented. Another remarked, “The texture definitely throws you off if you’re used to pasta!”