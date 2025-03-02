Menu Explore
This video of Maggi chai has left the internet disgusted: 'Please stop ruining our comfort food'

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mar 02, 2025 03:10 PM IST

A viral video showed Maggi being dunked into chai, shocking food lovers.

For food lovers, Maggi is more than just instant noodles—it’s an emotion. Whether it’s a saviour during sudden hunger pangs or the perfect evening snack, this two-minute delight never disappoints. However, the ongoing trend of bizarre food fusions has now taken a shocking turn. After witnessing experiments like golgappa Maggi, mango Maggi, buttermilk Maggi, and even chocolate Maggi, a new creation has emerged—Maggi Chai.

On Instagram, a bizarre Maggi Chai video went viral.(Instagram/bhukkad_bagh )
On Instagram, a bizarre Maggi Chai video went viral.(Instagram/bhukkad_bagh )

(Also read: Indian techie in Toronto tries freezing Maggi challenge at -17 degrees, results stun internet)

Yes, you read that right. A viral video on Instagram showcases this peculiar concoction, and foodies are in complete disbelief.

Maggi meets chai—And the dustbin

The video begins with a person pouring steaming tea into a traditional kulhad (clay cup). What happens next is nothing short of shocking—cooked Maggi is casually dunked into the tea, not once but twice. As if that wasn’t enough, the entire dish is ultimately tossed into the dustbin, as if acknowledging its own absurdity.

Watch the clip here:

A text overlay in the clip sums up what most viewers felt: "Justice for Maggi."

The video has amassed a staggering 2.5 million views, with netizens expressing their horror in the comments.

Internet reacts: ‘Some things should not exist’

Food enthusiasts and chai lovers alike were left appalled by this unexpected pairing. One user wrote, "This is an insult to both Maggi and chai. Some things are just not meant to be mixed!"

(Also read: Man transforms leftover roti into ‘Maggi’. Internet asks 'why not just call it roti stir-fry?')

Another frustrated foodie commented, "Who is approving these crimes against food? This is just plain wrong!"

A third user joked, "Even the dustbin rejected it. That says everything!"

Echoing similar sentiments, someone else wrote, "Why can’t people just eat normal food? What’s next, Maggi coffee?"

Some users found humour in the situation, with one commenting, "Maggi didn’t sign up for this when it was created!" Another added, "Chai lovers and Maggi lovers have officially united—to ban this!"

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
