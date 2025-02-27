Indian techie in Toronto tries freezing Maggi challenge at -17 degrees, results stun internet

Amidst the biting cold of a Canadian winter, an Indian techie in Toronto put the weather to the test with a unique experiment—the viral freezing Maggi challenge. Facing an icy temperature of -17°C, she stepped onto her balcony to see what would happen to a steaming bowl of freshly cooked noodles in such extreme conditions. A Toronto-based Indian techie tested the freezing Maggi challenge at -17°C, leaving the fork suspended mid-air. (Instagram/indianbloggerincanada)

The techie, Shikha Agarwal, an IT professional and social media influencer, shared the fascinating experiment on Instagram. In the video, she sets up the challenge with a playful tone. “It’s minus 17 today. I’m taking the time for this because it’s fun. Let’s see if it works,” she says as she carefully places the bowl on a table before opening the window.

Fork suspended in mid-air as noodles freeze

As the seconds tick by, the effects of the freezing temperature become evident. When Agarwal lifts the bowl, the noodles have turned into a solid block, frozen in mid-motion. The fork, previously submerged in the bowl, remains suspended in the air, unable to move. “I never thought it actually will work,” she wrote in her caption, expressing her own surprise at the outcome.

Watch the clip here:

The fascinating visual left users in awe, with many amused by the stark contrast between India's hot, soupy Maggi culture and Canada’s extreme cold. The clip quickly went viral, racking up nearly 11 million views.

Social media reacts with amusement

The video sparked an avalanche of reactions from social media users, with many sharing their own experiences with extreme cold weather. One user jokingly commented, “This is the only time Maggi is taking more than two minutes to be ready!” Another quipped, “Forget boiling water, now we need a heater to eat Maggi in Canada.”

Some were amazed by nature’s sheer power, with one user exclaiming, “This is insane! I’ve never seen food freeze like this.” Another was in disbelief, writing, “No way! This looks straight out of a sci-fi movie.” Meanwhile, one person playfully suggested, “Now try eating it without breaking your teeth!”

While many laughed at the challenge, some pointed out the realities of living in such extreme weather. “Winter in Canada is not for the weak,” one user remarked, summing up the struggles of braving freezing temperatures.