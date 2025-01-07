Indian man in Canada says crimes against women should increase: ‘Need more cases like RG Kar’

An Indian man in Canada has come under massive backlash for his deeply misogynistic statements on Instagram. Bhagyesh Patel said that crimes against women should increase while admitting that he himself had ‘leaked’ a woman’s video online with the intention of ‘spoiling her life’. He went so far as to say that there need to be more cases like RG Kar, where a trainee doctor was raped and murdered, to instil fear in women. An Instagram user has sparked outrage with his misogynistic comments

The comments were made in the backdrop of certain divorce cases that have recently come under the spotlight, where women have filed false cases against their husbands with the intention of harassing them.

However, speaking his mind freely on Instagram might prove costly for Patel - dozens of Reddit users have already emailed his employer, a Toronto-based restaurant, calling for action to be taken against him. Many more have reached out to Fanshawe College, where he studied, and Canadian authorities, with screenshots of his comments.

HT.com has reached out to his employer for a comment and will update this story on receiving a response.

The offensive comments

Earlier this week, Bhagyesh Patel took to Instagram to make a series of deeply offensive statements.

“Crime against women should increase to its maximum and massive and more dangerous so taht women will even afraid to give birth to a girl child. That my goal for 2025 to 2029 [sic],” he wrote in one comment.

In the same comment, he said that 400 more cases like the RG Kar rape-murder should occur in the next four years. “Tb jake baat bangi tb jo dar badhenga n aurto ke man m thats what i am seeking (The kind of fear women will feel then, that is what I am seeking),” he claimed.

In another comment, Patel boasted that he is capable enough of committing crimes against women but chooses not to. However, the day a woman files a case against him, what he would do to her as revenge would be taught in medical schools, he wrote.

“Jiss din kissi ladki ne mujhe fake case m fasaya hai m written supreme court ki bhi de skta hu ki uss ladki ke satag phirjo honga wo history m medical school mai padhya jayenga,” the Canada-based cashier claimed.

Patel also said that until the day women filed false cases, he would show his open support to the accused whether they are guilty or not. “I challenged Supreme Court multiple times to stop me if they can,” he said.

Doxxed by Reddit

Screenshots of his Instagram comments were posted on Reddit, which is when trouble began brewing for Patel. Reddit users, stunned by his brazen threats of violence, dug up his social media profiles and began complaining to Canadian authorities, as well as his former college and current employer.

Patel has since deactivated all his social media accounts, including Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook.

However, screenshots that are still floating around on Reddit show that his Instagram bio proclaimed him to be a 24-year-old in Canada. The bio also included a quote from Genghis Khan.