Man transforms leftover roti into ‘Maggi’. Internet asks 'why not just call it roti stir-fry?'

Maggi, a beloved comfort food, often draws mixed reactions for its nutritional value, particularly among health-conscious consumers. However, a recent Instagram reel has set the internet ablaze, introducing an intriguing twist: “roti Maggi.” This new dish features stale chapatis instead of the classic Maggi noodles, sparking debates about culinary authenticity and health. A viral reel introduced "roti Maggi," a healthier dish made from stale chapatis, sparking debate over its name and authenticity.(Instagram/dietitianmacsingh)

(Also read: Man makes Maggi noodles with milk and coffee, netizens compare it to 'poison')

Creative cooking with stale chapati

The reel comes from Mac Singh, widely known as @dietitianmacsingh on Instagram. Renowned for his weight loss recipes, Singh's latest creation involves repurposing leftover chapatis into noodle-like strips. He begins by cutting the stale rotis and then heats oil in a pot. Sautéing onions, green chillies, and tomato puree, he adds spices including red chilli powder, turmeric, and salt to enhance the flavour. Finally, he combines the roti strips with the sauce before serving, presenting a healthier alternative to traditional Maggi noodles.

Watch the clip here:

Singh's video quickly gained traction, amassing thousands of views and likes, captivating an audience eager for innovative recipes. However, the dish has ignited a lively discussion on whether it should truly be branded as “roti Maggi,” given that there are no actual Maggi noodles involved in the recipe.

(Also read: Maggi cooked with Cadbury Gems disappoints foodies. Are you brave enough to taste it?)

Online reactions spark debate

Social media users have shared mixed feelings regarding the dish and its name. One user exclaimed, “This is genius! I can use up my leftover chapatis!” while another quipped, “Why call it Maggi when there’s no Maggi?” Many applauded the effort to create a healthier version, with comments like, “Finally, a way to enjoy a Maggi-inspired dish without the guilt!” Others, however, were less convinced, questioning, “Is it really fair to use the Maggi name if it’s not the original product?”

Another user commented, “I can’t believe I never thought of this! What a great way to reduce waste,” while someone else added, “Looks delicious, but can we just stick to calling it ‘roti stir-fry’?” As discussions continue, it is clear that the unique dish has resonated with many, prompting curiosity and creativity in the kitchen.