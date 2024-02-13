Man makes Maggi noodles with milk and coffee, netizens compare it to 'poison'

Maggi noodles is one of those dishes that can be quickly prepared and easily customised as per a person’s taste. While you may have had spicy or cheesy versions of it, will you ever try Maggi mixed with coffee? Sounds offbeat, right? Recently, a street vendor was seen making Maggi with coffee and milk, and his experiment left many people disgusted. Snapshot of the street vendor making coffee Maggi. (Instagram/@hnvstreetfood)

A video of this street vendor making this unique dish was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘hnvstreetfood’. The clip opens to show a man boiling milk in a pan and adding Maggi noodles to it. He also throws in a few vegetables, Maggi tastemaker, coffee powder and turmeric powder into it. After giving it a taste, he describes it as ‘awesome’. (Also Read: Viral video of bread being mass-produced in a factory disgusts the Internet)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Watch the video of this coffee Maggi here:

This post was shared on February 9. Since being posted, it has gained close to four lakh likes and more than 3,900 likes. Many took to the comments section of the post and expressed their disappointment with this dish. (Also Read: Buttery pav stuffed with kulfi? Bizarre food combination confuses people)

Check out how people reacted:

An individual wrote, “God will not forgive you."

A second added, "By just watching this video my stomach feels sick."

A third posted, "This is not Maggi, this is poison."

"This can make anyone sick," commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this food combination? Will you ever try it?