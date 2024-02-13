 Man makes Maggi noodles with milk and coffee, netizens compare it to 'poison' | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Man makes Maggi noodles with milk and coffee, netizens compare it to 'poison'

Man makes Maggi noodles with milk and coffee, netizens compare it to 'poison'

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 13, 2024 11:50 AM IST

A street vendor was seen making Maggi with coffee and milk, and his experiment left many people disgusted. Watch the video of this coffee Maggi here.

Maggi noodles is one of those dishes that can be quickly prepared and easily customised as per a person’s taste. While you may have had spicy or cheesy versions of it, will you ever try Maggi mixed with coffee? Sounds offbeat, right? Recently, a street vendor was seen making Maggi with coffee and milk, and his experiment left many people disgusted.

Snapshot of the street vendor making coffee Maggi. (Instagram/@hnvstreetfood)
Snapshot of the street vendor making coffee Maggi. (Instagram/@hnvstreetfood)

A video of this street vendor making this unique dish was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘hnvstreetfood’. The clip opens to show a man boiling milk in a pan and adding Maggi noodles to it. He also throws in a few vegetables, Maggi tastemaker, coffee powder and turmeric powder into it. After giving it a taste, he describes it as ‘awesome’. (Also Read: Viral video of bread being mass-produced in a factory disgusts the Internet)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Watch the video of this coffee Maggi here:

This post was shared on February 9. Since being posted, it has gained close to four lakh likes and more than 3,900 likes. Many took to the comments section of the post and expressed their disappointment with this dish. (Also Read: Buttery pav stuffed with kulfi? Bizarre food combination confuses people)

Check out how people reacted:

An individual wrote, “God will not forgive you."

A second added, "By just watching this video my stomach feels sick."

A third posted, "This is not Maggi, this is poison."

"This can make anyone sick," commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this food combination? Will you ever try it?

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On