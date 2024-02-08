Viral video of bread being mass-produced in a factory disgusts the Internet

Bread is a staple in numerous households, as people make various recipes with it. However, have you ever wondered how bread is mass produced? Recently, a video showcasing how bread loaves are made in a factory caught the attention of many. Several people were shocked to see the process and called it ‘unhygienic’. Snapshot of the bread being made in a factory. (Instagram/@planetashish)

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle @planetashish. The clip opens to show a person mixing flour, sugar, salt and other ingredients in a container. Then, they transfer it to a machine to prepare the dough. Once the dough is ready, it is put in moulds, and the bread is finally baked. Then, the prepared bread is taken out and spread on a sheet so that it cools down. (Also Read: Ever wondered how jaggery is mass-produced in a factory? Viral video will shock you)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

What’s more, none of the factory workers are wearing gloves or any other safety equipment on them.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a few days ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gained close to one lakh views. The share also has over 800 likes and numerous comments. Many flocked to the comments section of the post and expressed their shock after watching the clip. (Also Read: How are momos mass-produced in a shop? Watch)

Here’s how people reacted:

An individual wrote, “No bread from tomorrow.”

A second added, “This looks scary.”

A third posted, “Is it mold inside the blue basket?”

“He is placing the bread where is he standing, yuck,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this?