Ever wondered how jaggery is mass-produced in a factory? Viral video will shock you

Jaggery, a winter delight, is loved by many across the country and is generally found in numerous households. However, have you ever wondered how this sweet delight is made? A recent video, depicting the production of jaggery in a factory, went viral on social media. The clip raised concerns over the insanitary conditions of the factory and workers where this food was being produced. Snapshot of the process through which jaggery is made. (Instagram/@foodiesfab_india)

The video of jaggery being mass-produced in a factory was shared on Instagram by the handle @foodiesfab_india. In the clip, factory workers are seen extracting sugarcane juice using a machine, which is then boiled. When the juice is boiled enough, it solidifies and turns into jaggery. Later, that jaggery mix is laid on the ground, and people take chunks of it to hand mould it. (Also Read: How are momos mass-produced in a shop? Watch)

While this process is going on, you can notice that none of the factory workers have safety gear on. Even the utensils that they are cooking in are kept in an unhygienic condition.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being shared, it has gained more than one lakh likes. The post also has numerous comments. Many were stunned to see the unhygienic condition of the factory. (Also Read: Chips, momos, noodles and more: How your favourite snacks are mass-produced?)

Here’s what people said:

An individual wrote, “It's like stirring cement."

A second commented, "What is the government doing? Who allowed them to sell this in a market?"

A third added, "Now I know why I get rocks in my gud (jaggery)"

A fourth shared, "That's disgusting, can't believe I ate that."

"Then people say avoid packed refined sugar as it is not good for health," said a fifth.

A sixth posted, "This is just not good for health."