How are momos mass-produced in a shop? Watch

Momos are a snack that people around the world love having. Whether you like to have them plain steamed, fry them or dunk them in soups, one can enjoy momos in various ways. While this snack is readily available with street vendors and other places, have you ever thought about how momos are made in a shop? A video showing the mass production of momos has gone viral on social media. Snapshot of momos being made in a shop. (Instagram/@Yash Shivhare)

The clip was shared on Instagram by Yash Shivhare. It shows workers chopping cabbage, carrot and other vegetables in a blender. Then, they mix salt in it and remove the excess water from it. The video further shows another person mixing all-purpose flour and water to make the outer covering for the momos. Once the dough is ready, the workers fill it with the vegetable mixture and shape it to make the momos. Finally, they steam it, and they are ready to serve. (Also Read: ‘RIP momos’: Foodies give thumbs down to pineapple momos)

This post was shared on November 19. Since being posted, it has gained over 5.1 million views. The share also has numerous likes. Many flocked to the comments section of the post to share their views on the video.

Check out what people are saying about the clip here:

An individual wrote, "Everything takes so much time and patience."

A second commented, "There is so much all-purpose flour."

"I don't like the taste of momos," posted a third.

