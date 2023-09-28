News / Trending / ‘RIP momos’: Foodies give thumbs down to pineapple momos

‘RIP momos’: Foodies give thumbs down to pineapple momos

ByArfa Javaid
Sep 28, 2023 09:21 PM IST

The video shared on Instagram shows the street vendor using pineapple as fillings for momos. Would you dare to try it?

Momo is a delectable street food that brings joy to the palates of many. While some relish it deep-fried, others take pleasure in the steamed version. As for condiments, choices vary. Some favour the combination of red chutney and mayonnaise, while others prefer one of them individually. The widespread popularity of this dish has prompted people to experiment with it and give birth to unexpected fusions, with the recent one being pineapple momos. Yes, you read that right.

After watching the video that shows the making of pineapple momos, many expressed their disappointment in the comments. (Instagram/@sun_kaha_chale)
After watching the video that shows the making of pineapple momos, many expressed their disappointment in the comments. (Instagram/@sun_kaha_chale)

Read| Man creates patty filled with momos, netizens say it's a crime. Watch

“Pinneapple momos,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram by video creator Jatin Kumar. The video shared by Kumar shows a street vendor making pineapple momos. He first cuts a slice of pineapple into small pieces and later uses them solely as fillings for momos. As the video progresses, the vendor seals the momos and steams them. He didn't stop here and deep fries them. Once the momos are crisp and golden brown, he plates them. Towards the end of this video, a man breaks momos into two to show pineapple as its filling.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Watch the making of pineapple momos here:

The video was shared a while back on Instagram. It has since garnered over 5.2 lakh views. Additionally, the video has collected a plethora of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to momos having fruit filling:

“Bhagwan kabhi maaf nahi krega tumko [God will never forgive you],” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Man hat gaya ab to momos se bhai aise mat karo.”

“That’s illegal,” commented a third.

A fourth shared, “Bro, kabhi chocolate momo khaya hai [Bro, have you ever had chocolate momos].”

“RIP momos,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth posted, “Pineapple and momos both are my favourite, but after this I'm changing my choice.”

What are your thoughts on this video? Would you dare to try pineapple momos?

Also Read| College student sells 'shot momos', her idea wows people

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out