 Buttery pav stuffed with kulfi? Bizarre food combination confuses people | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Buttery pav stuffed with kulfi? Bizarre food combination confuses people

Buttery pav stuffed with kulfi? Bizarre food combination confuses people

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 06, 2024 09:28 PM IST

Even though the taste of a buttery hot pav and sweet kulfi might not go together, recently a street vendor was seen making it.

While you must have paired a buttery pav with your tea, or even with various curries and sabzis, you won’t think of adding kulfi to it, or would you? While the taste of a buttery hot pav and sweet kulfi might not go together, recently a street vendor was seen making it. After a video of this food experiment was shared on X, it left many people baffled.

Snapshot of butter pav stuffed with kulfi. (X/@MFuturewala)
Snapshot of butter pav stuffed with kulfi. (X/@MFuturewala)

This video was shared on X by the user @MFuturewala. The video shows a man cooking pavs loaded with butter. Then, the street food vendor slits the pav from the middle and adds a slab of kulfi to it. (Also Read: Goa's Mapusa bans the sale of gobi manchurian from street stalls. Here's why)

Watch the making of this unusual food combination here:

This post was shared on February 4. Since being posted, it has gained more than 6,300 views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people were not happy with this food experiment. (Also Read: Street vendor making idli ice cream upsets foodies on Instagram, they demand ‘justice’)

Here’s how people reacted to it:

An individual jokingly wrote, “Who will put mayonnaise cheese and dhaniya.”

A second added, “In the desperate need of coming up with Innovative recipes, this is what, people are served. Yuck.”

“Wow. What a waste of taste!” posted a third.

A fourth said, “This is not going to taste good at all!”

What are your thoughts on this? Would you try this combination?

