Street vendor making idli ice cream upsets foodies on Instagram, they demand ‘justice’

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 04, 2024 07:28 PM IST

People have been reacting to this viral video of a street vendor making idli ice cream with comments like ‘that is illegal’ and that the ‘idli needs justice’.

A video featuring a street vendor making idli ice cream has been making the rounds on Instagram. The video highlights an interesting fusion of South Indian cuisine with ice cream, where sambhar and chutneys are also used to make this unique ice cream roll.

The image, taken from a viral video, shows a street vendor making idli ice cream. (Instagram/@thegreatindianfoodie)
The image, taken from a viral video, shows a street vendor making idli ice cream. (Instagram/@thegreatindianfoodie)

Food vlogger Sukrit Jain originally shared the video on Instagram. It opens to show an individual chopping idli into small pieces. As the video goes on, he pours red chutney, coconut chutney, sambhar and some ice cream over the idli. He then mixes all the ingredients well before flattening the mixture on a cold plate. Towards the end, he plates the idli ice cream and garnishes it with half an idli and some chutneys.

Watch the viral video here:

Since being shared on January 17, the video has gone viral with over 12.7 million views. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts, including one from Sukrit Jain, who originally shared the video. He wrote, “Swaad bahut thi ye but [But, it was tasty].”

Check out how people reacted to the video here:

“Eww. Those who discover this should be arrested!” posted an individual.

Another added, “Who said break up hurts more! Are mera idli [Ohh my idli].”

“Omg what did I see,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “That idli needs justice!”

“This is illegal!” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Justice for idli.”

What are your thoughts on the video?

