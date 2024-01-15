Street vendor in Amritsar makes butter chai, tea lovers share mixed reactions

Tea is a flavoured blend that can be prepared in various ways depending on one’s personal taste. From the spicy adrak masala chai to the aromatic jasmine tea, there’s a tea for everyone. However, have you ever tried butter tea? A video of a street vendor making this concoction in Amritsar, Punjab, has gone viral on social media, eliciting mixed reactions from tea lovers. Amritsar: Street vendor preparing butter chai. (Instagram/@chatore_broothers)

“Tag chai lovers,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram. The video opens to show the street vendor boiling milk in a utensil. He then adds some green cardamoms, rose petals, masala, tea leaves, and sugar in i. As the video continues, he crushes dry fruits in a mortar and pestle. The man then takes another utensil, melts butter, and adds dry fruit powder to it. He roasts the mixture for a few seconds before adding tea to it. Towards the end of the clip, he pours the piping hot tea into a cup and serves it to his customer.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared in November 2023. It has since gone viral with over eight million views. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this video:

“Don’t understand the criticism in the comment section. He added dry fruits and rose petals to the tea, these ingredients are common in Kashmiri chai. Although the addition of butter could be new? But overall looks good to me,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Kya bana diya bhai aapne [What have you made brother].”

“RIP chai,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Who adds butter to chai?”

“I am hurt as a chai lover,” shared a fifth.

A sixth simply wrote, “Moye Moye.”

“Chai hai ya dry fruit shake [Is it tea or dry fruit shake]?” chimed in a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this? Have you ever had butter chai?