close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Man's bizarre omelette recipe with Parle-G biscuit makes people say ‘moye moye’

Man's bizarre omelette recipe with Parle-G biscuit makes people say ‘moye moye’

ByVrinda Jain
Jan 10, 2024 08:28 AM IST

A street vendor was recently seen making an unusual omelette recipe. This has irked many people.

Omelette is a staple dish that is eaten around the world. One can have it with just a few species, add in vegetables or even turn it into something fancy with the addition of meat. While there are many omelette varieties, you wouldn’t think of mixing it with Parle-G biscuits, or would you? Well, as bizarre as this combination sounds, a street vendor was recently seen making it.

Man making Parle-G omelette.
Man making Parle-G omelette.

A video of the dish was shared on Instagram by user foodb_unk. It shows a man breaking eggs into a vessel. He then adds spices along with chopped vegetables. After mixing it thoroughly, he pours the egg mix into a pan and begins to cook it. Once the omelette is partially cooked, he takes Parle-G biscuits and puts them in the middle. He then garnishes it with mayonnaise and serves it. (Also Read: Watermelon with mayonnaise? Internet gives it a thumb down)

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has close to 14 million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this recipe:

An individual wrote, “Eggs should be banned for this guy."

A second said, "What is this nonsense?"

A third added, "He should be punished."

A fourth shared, "I am going to throw up."

"Who is this person with such a stupid mindset of making food," posted a fifth.

A sixth commented, "Moye moye omelette."

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out