Man's bizarre omelette recipe with Parle-G biscuit makes people say ‘moye moye’

Omelette is a staple dish that is eaten around the world. One can have it with just a few species, add in vegetables or even turn it into something fancy with the addition of meat. While there are many omelette varieties, you wouldn’t think of mixing it with Parle-G biscuits, or would you? Well, as bizarre as this combination sounds, a street vendor was recently seen making it. Man making Parle-G omelette.

A video of the dish was shared on Instagram by user foodb_unk. It shows a man breaking eggs into a vessel. He then adds spices along with chopped vegetables. After mixing it thoroughly, he pours the egg mix into a pan and begins to cook it. Once the omelette is partially cooked, he takes Parle-G biscuits and puts them in the middle. He then garnishes it with mayonnaise and serves it. (Also Read: Watermelon with mayonnaise? Internet gives it a thumb down)

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has close to 14 million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this recipe:

An individual wrote, “Eggs should be banned for this guy."

A second said, "What is this nonsense?"

A third added, "He should be punished."

A fourth shared, "I am going to throw up."

"Who is this person with such a stupid mindset of making food," posted a fifth.

A sixth commented, "Moye moye omelette."