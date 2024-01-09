Watermelon with mayonnaise? Internet gives it a thumb down

Every now and then, various fusion foods go viral on social media. While some of these bizarre food combinations are appreciated by netizens, others leave people disgusted and even confused. The latest entrant in the realm of perplexing food combinations is the pairing of watermelon with mayonnaise. Yes, you read that right. Watermelon with mayonnaise. Will you try it?(Instagram/@Calvin Lee)

This offbeat concoction was made by Calvin Lee, a food blogger from Singapore. The video shows him putting a spoonful of mayonnaise over watermelon and having it. After giving it a taste, he describes it as ‘nice’. He says, “The slightly sour and salty taste of the mayo blends in pretty well with the watermelon sweetness.” He also urges people to try this combination. But will you?

Watch the video of this combination here:

This video was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since then, it has received more than one lakh views and numerous likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to express their reaction to this recipe.

Here’s what people said:

An individual wrote, “I feel bad for your stomach."

A second said, "I just feel like I’m being tricked. Like these combinations can’t taste this good."

"Day 19 of begging you to please stop making content," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Nah, this is just madness."

A fifth added, "Yuck, I am going to throw up."

What are your thoughts on this watermelon mayonnaise combination? Will you try it?