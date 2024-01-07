Street vendor in Surat makes waffle bhel, foodies share mixed reactions

A Nagpur-based food blogger took to Instagram to share a video of a street vendor making a unique dish - waffle bhel. What sets this dish apart is that the vendor has not used usual ingredients like puffed rice, spices and chickpeas but a combination of waffles, chocolate syrups and other ingredients to create a distinct flavour. Woman making waffle bhel in Surat, Gujarat. (Instagram/@sanskarkhemani)

“Waffle Bhel in Surat,” reads the caption to the video shared on the Instagram handle @sanskarkhemani. The video opens to show a woman making waffles. As the video continues, she cuts them into small pieces and tops them with chocolate syrups. She then throws in rainbow sprinkles, followed by choco chips, grated chocolate and biscuit pieces. Towards the end, she adds ice cream and tops it again with some chocolate syrup.

Watch the making of the waffle bhel here:

The video was shared five days ago on Instagram. It has since gone viral with over 23.3 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many food lovers even took to the comments section of this post to share their thoughts.

Check out how Instagram users reacted to this viral video:

“Thank God, bhel bol kar sev nahi dala [you didn’t add sev to this],” posted an individual.

Another joked, “Ingredients missing - murmura [puffed rice], sev [crunchy noodles], green and brown chutney, cheese, mayonnaise, dhaniya [corriander].”

“You forgot to add extra honey and sugar on top,” added a third.

A fourth commented, “Why didn’t she add some sugar syrup to it? This looks incomplete.”

“Diabetes joined the chat,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “I was waiting for sev to get added.”

“Mereko ulti aa rhi hai [I am feeling pukish],” expressed a seventh.

An eighth chimed in, “That’s so unappetising.”

What are your thoughts on this?