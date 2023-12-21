‘Moye Moye Rasgulla Chai’ upsets food lovers. They demand ‘justice’

Rasgulla and chai are two different food items that people enjoy separately. While rasgulla is a spongy dessert, chai is a spiced blend that people like to sip for comfort. However, what if you were to have them together? It might sound unusual, but a video showing the making of rasgulla chai has been doing the rounds on social media. It has been irking food enthusiasts, with many seeking ‘justice’ for rasgulla and tea. Would you like to try ‘Moye Moye Rasgulla Chai’? (Instagram/@the.fooodie.panda)

“Moye Moye Rasgulla Chai,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram by Surat-based food blogger Ashish Agrawal. The video shows an individual carefully placing a rasgulla inside a kulhad. As the video goes on, he can be seen pouring tea into it. Towards the end, the man can be seen taking out rasgulla soaked in tea.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared a while back on Instagram. It has since then accumulated over 11.2 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this Moye Moye rasgulla chai here:

“Rasgulla is asking for justice,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Some food experiments should not be entertained. It’s the same as making pizza with chocolate toppings.”

“Chai is asking for justice,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Felt bad for rasgulla.”

“Rasgulla aur chai dono barbaad kardi [Rasgulla and tea both ruined],” wrote a fifth.

A sixth expressed, “Rasgulla Chaigulla.”

What are your thoughts on this? Are you brave enough to try this?