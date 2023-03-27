Chips omelette fusion dish irks food lovers. Would you give it a try?

Fusion dishes are a popular trend in the culinary world, where chefs experiment with combining ingredients, cooking techniques, and more to create unique dishes. However, not all fusion dishes impress people and may even irk foodies. Just like this bizarre fusion dish that has failed to impress people and is receiving negative reviews from people. The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the chips omelette. (Instagram/@thegreatindianfoodie)

“Max lays se loaded ye crispy aur spicy omelette har egg lover ko definitely tempt karega (This crispy and spicy omelette loaded with Max Lays will definitely tempt every egg lover)!” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram. The video opens to show a man cracking eggs in a pan. He then adds some chopped onion, green chillies, tomatoes and spices. Next, he gives it a good beat and pours the mixture into a pan. As the video goes on, he adds some chips, coriander, and cheese slices, among other things. Towards the end, he plates the chips omelette and serves it with bread slices, tomato ketchup, and green chilli sauce.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on March 16, the video has been viewed over 2.7 lakh times. The post has so far received over 6,000 views. Many even flocked to the video’s comments section and expressed their thoughts.

Check out the reactions below:

“Use this to unlike,” posted an individual. Another added, “Better than ice cream dosa!” “Searching for the dislike button,” joined a third. A fourth shared, “You people ruin every dish.”

