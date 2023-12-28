close_game
Maggi cooked with Cadbury Gems disappoints foodies. Are you brave enough to taste it?

Maggi cooked with Cadbury Gems disappoints foodies. Are you brave enough to taste it?

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 28, 2023 10:35 PM IST

“Tastemaker crying in corner,” wrote an individual after a video of a person cooking Maggi with Cadbury Gems and milk went viral online.

Maggi, which is enjoyed by many as a breakfast staple, dinner go-to, or even a comforting 2 am snack, has undergone numerous experiments over the years. These range from chocolate-infused recipes to variations such as Fanta Maggi. But brace yourself for a new recipe in town - Cadbury Gems Maggi. A video of a person making this bizarre recipe has gone viral on the Internet and is leaving people unimpressed.

Maggi cooked with Cadbury Gems and milk. (Instagram/@rajat.write)
Maggi cooked with Cadbury Gems and milk. (Instagram/@rajat.write)

The video was shared on Instagram by video creator Rajat Srivastava. The clip opens to show an individual adding Maggi to a utensil. As the video goes on, the person adds Cadbury Gems, followed by milk, ditching the tastemaker that comes with the noodles.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared a while back on Instagram. It has since collected over 4.5 million views. Many even took to the comment section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to the recipe of Maggi:

An individual posted, “Tastemaker crying in corner.”

“Maggi, milk & gems sb waste kar dia [You wasted Maggi, milk and gems].”

A third commented, “Me and my brother watching this video while eating Maggi.”

“Abhi just Maggi bana ne k liye uthi thi [I just got up to cook Maggi],” expressed a fourth.

A fifth wrote, “Yuk, yuk yuk.”

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

