Surat street vendor makes chikki chaat, netizens demand 'justice for chikki'

Surat street vendor makes chikki chaat, netizens demand ‘justice for chikki’

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 27, 2023 08:36 PM IST

While many demanded justice for chikki, others posted about adding butter and cheese to the chaat.

Chikki is a delicious and crunchy snack that people often crave during winter. It comes in various flavours, from the classic peanut chikki to the dry fruit version. However, this snack has a new variation that you might not have heard of before. It is chikki chaat. A video of a street vendor preparing chikki chaat has gone viral on social media and left many unhappy. Some are even demanding ‘justice for chikki’.

Street vendor in Surat making chikki chaat. (Instagram/@food__for__life____)
Street vendor in Surat making chikki chaat. (Instagram/@food__for__life____)

“Justice for chikki,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram. The video opens to show the street vendor cutting peanut chikki into small pieces. As the video goes on, he adds aloo bhujia and green chutney to it. He then adds lemon juice and throws in some more bhujia and coriander leaves. Towards the end, he adds sweet chutney and serves it to one of his customers.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on December 21 on Instagram. It has since gone viral with over 17.9 million views. Additionally, the share has collected a flurry of likes and comments. While many demanded justice for chikki after watching the video, others posted about adding butter and cheese to the chaat.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to this dish:

“I couldn’t see it after the pudina chuttni was used. How on earth do people get weird ideas,” posted an Instagram user.

Another added, “Perfect example of how you can make healthy food unhealthy.”

“Butter and cheese kon dalega [Who will add butter and cheese to it]?” chimed in a third.

A fourth commented, “Justice for us who saw this.”

“RIP chikki,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Big no.”

“Time to leave Earth,” expressed a seventh.

