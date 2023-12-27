'Stop this madness': Netizens appalled after food blogger makes Ferrero Rocher pasta

A video of a food blogger from Singapore creating Ferrero Rocher pasta has taken the Internet by storm. The making of this recipe has not only appalled many but also left several disgusted. Many people expressed their reactions in the comments section of the clip. A man made this Ferrero Rocher pasta.

The video shows Instagram user Calvin Lee mixing macaroni with milk and boiling it. He then adds five pieces of Ferrero Rocher, condensed milk, and cream to it. Once it all comes together, he adds more chocolate pieces and gives it a taste. While trying this unusual combination, he describes it as “Creamy, chocolaty, nutty and incredibly comforting.”

He also asks people to try this combination.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on December 14. Since being posted, it has garnered over 14.6 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about the clip here:

An individual wrote, “ You are a crazy man. This makes me want to puke."

A second added, "Can people please stop making blasphemies with pasta."

"This is revolting," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "As a representative of the Italian community, we ask you to stop cooking this, and don't come to Italy, thank you."

A fifth said, "Stop this madness."