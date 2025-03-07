Swiggy shocks foodies with ‘Maggi in chai’ viral pic, internet calls it a food crime

Social media has long been a breeding ground for unusual and often questionable food concoctions. From chocolate dosa and Oreo Maggi to Fanta Maggi and Parle-G biryani, food enthusiasts and content creators frequently push the boundaries of culinary creativity. While some concoctions gain a cult following, others face instant rejection. These viral trends, often emerging from food stalls and home kitchens, blur the lines between innovation and absurdity. Many flooded the comments section, voicing their disliking. (X/@Swiggyfood)

Jumping on the trend, Swiggy posted a bizarre concoction on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing two images: one featuring a plate of Maggi alongside a cup of chai and another showing Maggi dipped directly into the tea. The post was captioned, “Maggi with chai or Maggi in chai?”—inviting the internet to weigh in on this peculiar pairing.

Take a look at the post:

As expected, the post triggered a wave of reactions, with many expressing horror at the thought of mixing Maggi with chai. One user quipped, “Paap lagega” (You’ll be cursed for this), while others posted crying emojis and memes to showcase their disgust. Some users even questioned whether food experiments were getting out of hand, while a few joked about trying it just for the experience.

A user asked, “Is it healthy?”

A user wrote, “Crime”

Another noted, “Some might call it creativity; I call it food wastage.@Swiggy, do you realise that whatever brands and influencers post on social media, even for fun, it has the potential of getting imitated by the followers? Imagine people repeating this act for fun, likes and shares.. how much food would get wasted! Please post responsibly.”

A user quipped, “Before and after scene of Maggi and chai in Stomach.”

