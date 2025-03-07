Menu Explore
Woman strips naked, screams on Southwest flight: Flyer's unruly behaviour horrifies co-passengers

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 07, 2025 07:25 AM IST

Reportedly, a woman demanded to be let off a Southwest flight when the plane was taxiing down the runway. At that time, she was fully dressed.

A woman on a Southwest Airlines plane forced the flight to return to the gate after she started undressing and yelling in front of other passengers, including children, reported NBC affiliate KPNX. Reportedly, she also harassed the flight attendants and pounded on the cockpit door.

A woman kept walking up and down the aisle of a flight for 30 minutes after she stripped all her clothes. (Screengrab)

The flight from Houston was bound for Phoenix. According to the report, the passenger initially walked towards the front of the cabin and demanded she be let off the flight while the plane was still taxiing down the runway. As the plane continued moving, she started stripping her clothes.

A video of the incident also made its way onto social media, which showed the stark naked woman yelling at the top of her voice while walking up and down the aisle, ignoring other passengers.

Co-passengers recall horror

“It was very uncomfortable and really scary,” a passenger told the outlet. Another shared, “I do remember her saying that she wanted to get off the flight,” adding, "She started, like, jumping up and down, screaming at the top of her lungs.”

Another flyer told the outlet, "It was so shocking and, you know, it came as a complete surprise to everyone.” The individual added, "It was very evident that she was having a mental breakdown."

The flyer continued, “She, like, put her whole body onto the woman flight attendant and was rubbing all over her.”

What did the police say?

A Houston Police Department spokesperson told the outlet that the woman was detained after her stunt. Eventually, she was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation. The spokesperson confirmed that at this time, the woman won’t face any charges.

Southwest Airlines statement:

“Local law enforcement met Flight 733 from Houston to Phoenix Monday afternoon after it returned to the gate because of a Customer situation onboard. We’ve reached out to Customers to apologize for the delay and appreciate their patience as our Teams worked to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible," the airlines told the outlet in a statement.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
