Passenger pulls out gun on flight mid-air, threatens to kill co-flyers: Shocking video emerges

BySimran Singh
Feb 08, 2025 03:38 PM IST

A gunman caused panic on a flight to Roatán before being subdued, while rescue crews search for a missing plane in Alaska amidst harsh weather.

A harrowing scene unfolded on a flight departing from Toncontin International Airport in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Central America, after a passenger pulled out a firearm and made chilling death threats. The incident occurred shortly after takeoff, sending shockwaves through the cabin. In a stunning display of bravery, flight attendants sprang into action, quickly overpowering the gunman and preventing any injuries. The pilot swiftly diverted the flight back to Toncontin International Airport, where it landed safely on Thursday. The flight was originally bound for Roatán, reported The Sun.

The disrupted flight was initially headed to Roatán.(X)
The disrupted flight was initially headed to Roatán.(X)

Upon arrival, National Police officers boarded the aircraft and apprehended the suspect without any casualties.

Passengers, visibly shaken by the ordeal, were transferred to another flight to continue their journey, according to reports from Mirror.

Details about how the gunman managed to smuggle a firearm onto the plane remain unclear. Neither CM Airlines nor TagAirlines, both operating ATR 72 flights on the route, have issued statements regarding the security breach.

A concerned local remarked, "They must have very ineffective passenger screening going on at that airport, very dangerous if it happened during the flight." Another person wondered, “How did he get onboard with a firearm in the first place?”

Take a look at the video:

In a separate incident, a frantic search operation was underway in Alaska after a plane went missing en route from Unalakleet to Nome. The Bering Air flight, which carried nine passengers and a pilot, failed to land as scheduled at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The vanished aeroplane was located Friday on sea ice.

According to the authorities, all the passengers on board have lost their lives.

US Coast Guard spokesperson Mike Salerno informed the Associated Press that rescuers were searching the aircraft's last known location by helicopter when they spotted the wreckage. They lowered two rescue swimmers to investigate.

Also read: India redflags shackles on flight as US preps to deport 600 more illegal migrants

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
