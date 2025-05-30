Who are Varun Navani and Amanda Soll? Meet Indian couple whose baraat shut down Wall Street

An Indian couple recently went viral after their “400-person baraat” briefly shut down Wall Street. On Wednesday, DJ AJ shared a clip of the extravagant desi celebrations in the Financial District for Varun Navani and Amanda Soll's wedding. The video shows hundreds of baraatis or members of the wedding parade, partying in the middle of the street, causing a halt to traffic. Inside the desi Wall Street wedding that shut down New York's financial district

Indian couple shut down Wall Street with extravagant baraat

“We shut down Wall Street for a 400 person Baraat- who would’ve ever thought?! Definitely a once-in-a-lifetime kind of magic,” DJ AJ captioned the video shared on his Instagram page. In the now-viral clip, wedding guests can be seen decked in glitzy traditional Indian attire and showing off dance moves.

As the buzz around the desi spectacle took over the internet, netizens could not help but ask, “Who are the bride and groom?” Eagle-eyed Instagram users were quick to find out the newlyweds' social media handles. According to their LinkedIn profiles, Navani is the CEO of enterprise AI platform Rolai, and Soll is a director of legal compliance and risk management.

The Indian-origin couple hail from Boston, Massachusetts and their identities were confirmed by New York Post. According to the city records viewed by the outlet, Navani and Sol filed 28 permits for the wedding, which cost them anywhere between $25,000 and $66,000 per location to shut down the Financial District for their festivities.

Their lavish wedding celebrations began on Friday, May 23. Breakfast and afternoon tea at the Conrad hotel were followed by a sangeet at The Glasshouse. The next day, guests were invited back to the Conrad for brunch and tea, followed by the now-viral baraat at 3:30 pm and reception at Cipriani Wall Street, where guests danced till 2 am, per the outlet.