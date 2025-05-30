It's viral: The DJ who turned big fat Indian baraat at Wall Street into a dance floor

The viral videos of 400-person Indian baraat at Wall Street in New York have travelled the globe, sharing a piece of Indian tradition with millions. DJ AJ performing at the baraat

The disc jockey who played at the baraat, Mumbai-based DJ AJ says, “Seeing it go viral means a lot. It’s a reminder of how powerful and unifying cultural celebrations can be, no matter where you are in the world.”

Rewinding it a bit, when DJ AJ first got the call to perform at a wedding in New York City, he was given the dates and the number of functions, standard fare for any wedding gig.

But he didn’t realise until much later that one of the events would be on none other than Wall Street itself. And just like that, what was supposed to be another night of music became a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“I had no idea one of the venues was actually on Wall Street,” AJ laughs. “When I found out, I thought, ‘This is not just another wedding. This is something else entirely.’”

He wasn’t wrong. He says, “Thanks to Jaideep Mehta and the True Events team, Urvashi Mishra from Radz Events, Harsh Tevar and the NSL Talent Dhol Team, Emcee Vig, and Smit, the whole thing came together seamlessly.” For AJ, all he had to do was show up and bring the music but what a show it was.

While social media was quick to suggest that such scenes were “common” at that spot, thanks to the hotel there, AJ insists it felt anything but ordinary.

“Seeing the baraat take over Wall Street felt like a first-of-its-kind moment. The excitement and energy were completely off the charts. It was absolutely unique.”

And what about the onlookers? Imagine the usual corporate hustle of Wall Street replaced by a colourful, vibrant baraat. People stopped to watch, pulled out their phones, and even joined in on the dancing.

“It was incredible to see people who had nothing to do with the wedding get swept up in the celebration,” AJ says. “It felt like a spontaneous cultural festival, he adds.

As for the music, AJ stayed true to his signature style, blending Bollywood hits with English classics to keep everyone, wedding guests and passersby alike, on their feet. “The dhol players were the real stars. Their live beats just took the energy to a whole new level.”

It’s not every day that Wall Street gets turned into a dance floor. But for one unforgettable day, DJ AJ and a jubilant baraat showed us all that music and joy know no borders.