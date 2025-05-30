'Crazy rich Indians': 400-baraatis bring Wall Street to a banging halt in viral wedding celebration

Wall Street underwent a full-on desi takeover as Bollywood and EDM blasted through the Financial District, being played exclusively for the party of 400-baraatis, in a wedding that has been all over the internet. Needless to say, there are those OBSESSED with the cultural impact of something like this, and then there are those who see it as a recurring pattern of 'embarrassment'. Inside the desi Wall Street wedding that shut down New York's financial district

But one thing loud and clear was some chest-thumping pride over an Indian wedding party LITERALLY bringing Wall Street to a halt. Reactions capturing the sentiment read: "Here for this energy. Here for this representation 💯🔥", "Radhika and Anant core 😍 same dance", "Who are they...Gujjus Punjabis or Sindhi? Ahem I have said it with all due respect 🔥🙌", "Just wow so happy for them . We have the right too to own that street in our own ways 😜", "Indians have all the money 🤑 anywhere and everywhere 👏 loving this" and our personal favourite — "CRAZZYYYY RICH INDIANS".

Some naysayers however had pretty strong reservations about the inconvenience such 'behaviour' was causing others. Top picks from the judgy lot of comments read: "Anyone else find this embarrassing?", "This is so cringe! Wear Sabya or whatever. It’s cringe AF", "Tackystan" and "How was this even allowed??🤔".

Whichever side of the debate you're on, we can't discuss a wedding without some intel on the bride and groom. This was the baraat of Varun Navani, CEO of enterprise AI platform Rolai, marrying Amanda Soll, a director of legal compliance and risk management, as articulated on their LinkedIn profiles. Now for the next pressing question on everyone's minds — what did it take to be able to shut down Wall Street like true and blue royalty?

A lot of bank is the answer. As per city records viewed by The Post, the Boston couple filed 28 permits, paying between $25,000 to $66,000 per location in order to shut down the Financial District for their procession.

Now while it was of course Varun and Amanda's big moment, another key player in the clips going viral wasd isc jockey DJ AJ, leading the party of 400 through Wall Street. In a byte to Elle, he shared, "The energy was electric, so was the vibe. Guests, passers-by and locals stopped to watch, dance, and celebrate alongside us. It was a full-on cultural takeover of one of the world's busiest financial hubs".

Love it or hate it, a spectacle with this kind of impact, cannot be ignored!