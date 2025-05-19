Indian-origin couple escapes on business class flight after $2 million fraud

A Christchurch-based Indian-origin couple has been convicted in a long-running fraud case involving New Zealand’s Oranga Tamariki, with the woman exploiting her position as a property manager to divert government funds to her husband’s company. The elaborate scheme resulted in losses of over NZ$2 million (approximately ₹10.1 crore) to the child welfare agency, reported the New Zealand Herald. She had used fake references to secure her role at Oranga Tamariki in 2021.(Pexel)

Neha Sharma, 36, who served as the property and facilities manager at Oranga Tamariki, has been sentenced to three years in prison after admitting to multiple charges, including obtaining by deception, money laundering, and using forged documents. Her husband, Amandeep Sharma, the director of Divine Connection Ltd, has also pleaded guilty and is due to be sentenced in June.

The duo manipulated internal systems to funnel government contracts to Amandeep’s firm, with Neha allocating and approving work despite the company not being on the agency’s approved list. The conflict of interest was concealed throughout the operation, with Neha misleading colleagues about her relationship with Amandeep and instructing him to appear independent.

According to the outlet, Neha had used fake references to secure her role at Oranga Tamariki in 2021, which involved managing property maintenance projects across Canterbury. Once in position, she added Divine Connection to the contractor system and oversaw jobs worth NZ$2.1 million (over ₹10.6 crore) being awarded to the company over just 15 months. Many of these invoices were inflated, and some covered personal expenses, including a television purchased for her home.

To avoid suspicion, Neha told colleagues her husband was “just another contractor” and even arranged for a friend to join the agency’s call centre to steer jobs towards Divine Connection. However, by late 2022, internal concerns arose about questionable invoices and job assignments. When it was discovered that Amandeep’s business was registered to Neha’s home address, she abruptly resigned, claiming she was being unfairly targeted.

Shortly after, the couple altered official company documents to remove Amandeep’s name and substituted it with an acquaintance who was unaware of the plan. A criminal investigation was launched by New Zealand’s Serious Fraud Office, culminating in a raid on the couple’s home in March 2023. Authorities found they owned three properties, three vehicles, and liquid assets amounting to NZ$800,000 (approximately ₹4 crore), much of which had been transferred or attempted to be sent to India.

Flee to India

Just weeks after the raid, the Sharmas boarded a one-way business-class flight to Chennai, carrying 80 kilograms of luggage. They had tried to sell off assets and falsely claimed to have dissolved their company before fleeing the country.

Despite being under investigation, Neha managed to briefly secure another government job with the NZ Transport Agency using the same fake references. Her husband posed as a referee during the hiring process.

Appearing before the High Court in Christchurch, Neha Sharma blamed “baby brain” for her actions. She is currently serving her sentence in the mothers’ and babies’ unit. Prosecutors said she showed no genuine remorse or intention to repay the stolen funds.

“This was a serious breach of public trust,” said Oranga Tamariki CEO Andrew Bridgman, adding that the agency acted quickly once red flags were raised and has since implemented tighter controls.

The Ministry of Education, which had received the forged references, confirmed they were not authentic. The agency also noted that Neha’s recruitment had been handled by an external firm and that an internal audit found no financial misconduct during her brief time there.