Who is Robert Armstrong, columnist who coined the term Trump Always Chickens Out (TACO)?

TACO is Wall Street's new favourite term, an acronym for “Trump Always Chickens Out.” Robert Armstrong, a columnist for Financial Times, coined the now-viral term in a scathing opinion piece on Donald Trump constantly reversing his steep tariffs. Amid constant social media buzz about the term, TACO made its way to the White House, leaving the president unhappy. Donald Trump addressed the TACO acronym during an Oval Office press conference on Wednesday(Bloomberg)

During an Oval Office meeting on Wednesday, a reporter asked Trump about “TACO trade,” to which the president fumed, “You call that chickening out?” “It's called negotiation,” he went on, adding, “Don't ever say what you said. That's a nasty question.”

Armstrong thinks that Trump being aware of the term coined by him was a “nightmare.” When asked if it was his “dream” that TACO made it to the White House, the financial commentator told CBC, “It's not the dream, it's the nightmare. The thing about Trump chickening out is that it's good.”

“Trump's tariff policies are very bad and destructive, right? When I talk about TACO and Trump chickening out, I'm like, 'There's this good thing happening where he doesn't follow through on these bad ideas,'” Armstrong went on.

“I don't think this is gonna happen, but I have this slight worry that now he knows the phrase, and it's banging around in his head, he'll stop chickening out, which is exactly the outcome I don't want,” he added.

