Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Robert Armstrong, columnist who coined the term Trump Always Chickens Out (TACO)?

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 30, 2025 07:30 PM IST

TACO, an acronym for Trump Always Chickens Out, was coined by Financial Times columnist Robert Armstrong, highlighting Trump's frequent reversal on tariffs.

TACO is Wall Street's new favourite term, an acronym for “Trump Always Chickens Out.” Robert Armstrong, a columnist for Financial Times, coined the now-viral term in a scathing opinion piece on Donald Trump constantly reversing his steep tariffs. Amid constant social media buzz about the term, TACO made its way to the White House, leaving the president unhappy. 

Donald Trump addressed the TACO acronym during an Oval Office press conference on Wednesday(Bloomberg)
Donald Trump addressed the TACO acronym during an Oval Office press conference on Wednesday(Bloomberg)

During an Oval Office meeting on Wednesday, a reporter asked Trump about “TACO trade,” to which the president fumed, “You call that chickening out?” “It's called negotiation,” he went on, adding, “Don't ever say what you said. That's a nasty question.”

Armstrong thinks that Trump being aware of the term coined by him was a “nightmare.” When asked if it was his “dream” that TACO made it to the White House, the financial commentator told CBC, “It's not the dream, it's the nightmare. The thing about Trump chickening out is that it's good.”

“Trump's tariff policies are very bad and destructive, right? When I talk about TACO and Trump chickening out, I'm like, 'There's this good thing happening where he doesn't follow through on these bad ideas,'” Armstrong went on.

“I don't think this is gonna happen, but I have this slight worry that now he knows the phrase, and it's banging around in his head, he'll stop chickening out, which is exactly the outcome I don't want,” he added.

"Trump's tariff policies are very bad and destructive, right? When I talk about TACO and Trump chickening out, I'm like, "There's this good thing happening where he doesn't follow through on these bad ideas."

I don't think this is gonna happen, but I have this slight worry that now he knows the phrase, and it's banging around in his head, he'll stop chickening out, which is exactly the outcome I don't want.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
News / World News / US News / Who is Robert Armstrong, columnist who coined the term Trump Always Chickens Out (TACO)?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 30, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On