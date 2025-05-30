TACO Trump meme: What is it? Why is it trending? Internet accuses Donald Trump of ‘chickening out’

TACO is trending on social media. No, people are not talking about the tasty Mexican dish but rather an acronym that doubles as Wall Street’s favourite new nickname for President Donald Trump. The Internet is abuzz with memes featuring pics of tacos with the face of the US President and chicken on his head. TACO Trump memes have taken over social media. (Screengrab (TikTok))

What is the TACO Trump meme?

TACO stands for "Trump Always Chickens Out". The phrase was coined by Financial Times columnist Robert Armstrong. The wave of memes, however, didn’t start after the article was published. It began when Trump reacted to a reporter’s question about it.

How did it all start?

During a press conference, a reporter questioned US President Donald Trump's resolve on tariffs. While asking her question, she referred to the term TACO, leaving the president visibly angry. He lashed out at the reporter, called her question “nasty,” adding, “Don’t ever say what you said.”

What is the sentiment behind the phrase?

The columnist wrote that there have been multiple instances of Donald Trump pushing back deadlines, lowering tariff percentages, and even backing off from his initial standings after levying steep tariffs against certain countries.

“...The US administration does not have a very high tolerance for market and economic pressure, and will be quick to back off when tariffs cause pain. This is the Taco theory: Trump Always Chickens Out,” Armstrong wrote in his column.

How are people reacting?

While some are busy sharing the meme, others have a lot to say about the entire trend. “Okay, let's break down the 'Trump Taco' phenomenon and his response. It's a surprisingly layered story rooted in internet memes, political symbolism, and a bit of controversy,” an individual posted.

Another person remarked, “WOW. #TACOTrump is trending.” A third commented, “Guess what has been the biggest meme for the past year or two - No cat, No Dog, No Other Animal. But... TRUMP.” A fourth wrote, “Wow, these memes are going viral real fast.”