Lil Boosie pardon row: Rapper urges conservatives to confirm involvement in $600K scam; Laura Loomer responds
Boosie posted a list of seven conservatives, including Laura Loomer, asking them to publicly confirm whether they had any contact with JM Burkman & Associates.
Rapper Boosie Badazz, whose legal name is Torence Hatch Jr., has intensified his public campaign over an alleged $600,000 pardon scheme. This prompted far-right activist Laura Loomer to issue a direct denial on X.
The latest exchange comes days after a NOTUS investigation detailed Boosie's allegations that political operatives Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars. He claimed they could secure a presidential pardon through connections to President Donald Trump's inner circle.
Boosie posted a list of seven conservative figures, including Laura Loomer, Mike Cernovich, Jack Posobiec, Erika Kirk, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Nancy Mace and Andy Biggs. He asked each to publicly confirm whether they had any contact with Wohl or Burkman regarding his pardon process.
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Laura Loomer responds
NOTUS reported that Wohl repeatedly claimed influential conservatives, including Mike Cernovich, Jack Posobiec, Erika Kirk, Mike Johnson, Nancy Mace and Andy Biggs, supported Boosie's clemency request.
However, several figures have publicly rejected those claims.
Boosie wrote on X, “CAN THE NAMES ABOVE PLEASE MAKE A TRUTHFUL STATEMENT ABOUT HAVING CONTACT R NO CONTACT WITH BURKMAN N WHOL ABOUT MY PARDON PROCESS. 600k WAS TAKEN FROM ME WITH YOUR NAMES MENTIONED N EMAILS BY THESE PEOPLE ‼️ THANKS.”
Loomer responded within hours, stating she had never heard of Boosie or his case and had no involvement in pardon lobbying. She also rejected the idea that presidential clemency could be purchased.
"I don't get involved in this type of work and have no idea what you’re talking about," Loomer wrote on X. She added that it appeared Burkman may have been using prominent names without permission to attract clients. She further stated that “you can't pay for a pardon.”
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What is Boosie alleging?
According to NOTUS, Boosie signed a contract with JM Burkman & Associates in September 2025 while facing sentencing in a federal firearm case stemming from his 2023 arrest in San Diego.
The agreement allegedly required an upfront payment of $600,000. Half of the money was reportedly non-refundable, while the remaining $300,000 would be refunded if clemency was not secured before a specified deadline.
Boosie later claimed the promised pardon never materialised. His attorney, Jill Craft, subsequently initiated arbitration seeking to recover the refundable portion of the payment.
Wohl and Burkman have disputed Boosie's account. According to NOTUS, they deny agreeing to the refund provision and have argued that their firm lacks the financial ability to repay the money.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More