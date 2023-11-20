close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / Boosie Badazz threatens to sue artists over song usage, Rod Wave responds

Boosie Badazz threatens to sue artists over song usage, Rod Wave responds

ByArya Vaishnavi
Nov 20, 2023 10:27 PM IST

Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz said, ‘I just want my split, you know, my cut’

American rapper Boosie Badazz is prepared to take legal action against artists who used his music without permission. The 41-year-old hip-hop star singled out Rod Wave for sampling his work during an Instagram live. Boosie's statement comes after a fan pointed at Long Journey, which the Florida native rapper sampled in his album Nostalgia. However, Wave recently offered to compensate him. Boosie said, “Rod Wave ain’t the only one. Y’all better do y’all research. I done got paperwork on the way. Lot of people, it ain’t just Rod Wave.”

Boosie Badazz and Rod Wave are feuding over music sampling(Instagram)
Boosie went on to say, “I love when they do that s**t. They be giving my flowers. I be liking that s**t when I hear it. It’s just, you gotta compensate me too. It’s a business,” as per HipHopDx. Boosie also warned other artists from sampling music without permission. “Can't let you take my s**t and I'm not getting nothing,” he said as per Complex. “I just want my split, you know, my cut. I ain't mad, I love when they do that s**t. They wouldn't do that to a white artist. They wouldn't do that to another artist; just Boosie. So I'm coming back for all that, bro. Y'all already know.”

Rod Wave responds to Boosie's threat

In response to Boosie's threats to take legal action, Wave took to social media on Monday, November 20, to offer the Baton Rouge rapper compensation. He said on X, formerly Twitter, “Man, this s**t got to stop, man, you ain't got to sue no n***a like me, man. I'ma pull up. F**k you talkin' ’bout suing me? I hope that ain't what he said, bro. I'll pull up on you, bro. Tell me a number. Tell me a real number though. A real number and n***a will pull up on you and make sure you straight. N***a, you ain't got to sue people, f**k.”

