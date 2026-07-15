Exclusive | Palak Purswani on her Adiyogi wedding with Rohan Khanna: 'We didn't choose the place; it chose us'

Actor Palak Purswani's wedding to entrepreneur Rohan Khanna has become one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the season — not because of its scale, but because of where it happened. The couple recently exchanged vows before the 112-foot Adiyogi statue at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, in what is known as the first-ever wedding to take place at the iconic site. But according to the newlyweds, the venue wasn't something they planned; it was something they were led to. Palak Purswani and Rohan Khanna

"We didn't choose the place. The place chose us," Purswani tells HT City in her first interview after the wedding. “I'm getting thousands of DMs asking how we managed to get permission, what the cost was and whether weddings will happen there again. We genuinely don't know. It was a Mahadev milaaye jodi,” she adds.

The journey to Adiyogi, however, wasn't straightforward. Before arriving at the spiritual destination, the couple had explored venues across Jordan, Saudi Arabia and India. "We even got permissions for Petra," recalls Khanna, adding, "But every time we came close to finalising something, there was another roadblock. Eventually, we surrendered and prayed that whatever was meant for us would happen."

That surrender, they believe, changed everything.

“We weren't looking for the most beautiful backdrop anymore. We were looking for a place that reflected who we truly are. Spirituality has always been a huge part of both our lives, even before we met each other. The moment Adiyogi came to our minds, there was no debate,” says Purswani.