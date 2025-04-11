Chinese meme frenzy erupts as new AI video shows Trump, Elon Musk as factory workers

AI-generated videos portraying President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk as factory workers surfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). These clips, widely shared by Chinese accounts, depict the trio working on production lines, seemingly mocking the White House's efforts to rejuvenate American manufacturing. ​ The satirical videos emerge amid rising trade tensions between the United States and China.(X)

The satirical videos coincide with escalating trade tensions between the United States and China. President Trump recently announced a 90-day suspension of tariffs for several countries but excluded China, instead increasing tariffs on Chinese imports to 145%. This move was in response to China's own 84% retaliatory tariffs on US goods. ​

China condemned the US approach, with Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yongqian stating that while China's door remains open to dialogue, it must be based on mutual respect. The ongoing trade dispute has led to significant market volatility, with global stock markets experiencing fluctuations amid the uncertainty. ​

AI video satirizes Americans in factory jobs

Several AI-generated videos have surfaced on social media, portraying American workers in a satirical light amid ongoing trade clashes.

One such video, shared by TikTok user Ben Lau, depicts US factory workers as obese, middle-aged, and dull-witted as they idly twiddle at sewing machines. Lau captioned the clip, “Make America great again #tariff #america.”

Another AI-generated segment features “American” workers in grey uniforms resembling those worn at Foxconn factories, soldering iPhones on an assembly line in a parody of actual Chinese manufacturing facilities.

TikTok user Damon Chen later reposted the video on X, adding a laughing-crying emoji. The post quickly went viral, amassing over six million views. However, many users criticised the portrayal, arguing that it not only mocked the tariff plan but also demeaned factory labourers.

“When manufacturing was here America was great. Why do liberals think this is demoralizing or something?” one user questioned.

Another commenter shared a personal perspective, writing, “What exactly is your point? My mom worked in a sewing factory for 15 years, she raised us after dad left, stayed off welfare & kept food on the table & a roof over our heads. It was a good job, thankful she had it.”