San Francisco installs 45-foot-tall nude woman sculpture ‘R-Evolution’: ‘She stands strong’

San Francisco's Embarcadero Plaza has become home to a striking new art installation: 'R-Evolution,' a 45-foot-tall steel sculpture depicting a nude woman. Created by artist Marco Cochrane, the artwork was unveiled on April 10 and is set to remain in place for at least six months, with the possibility of an extension up to one year, reported the San Francisco Standard. 'R-Evolution' is constructed from 55,000 welds of steel rod and tubing, weighing 13,000 pounds.(X/@CollinRugg)

Originally showcased at the Burning Man festival in 2015, 'R-Evolution' is constructed from 55,000 welds of steel rod and tubing, weighing 13,000 pounds, with an additional 16,000 pounds of steel anchoring it securely. The sculpture features an internal mechanism that simulates breathing for one hour each day and is illuminated from within during the night. ​

The installation was initially planned for Union Square but was relocated due to concerns about the plaza's tiled surface supporting the sculpture's weight. Embarcadero Plaza was selected as the alternative site, aligning with ongoing efforts to enhance the waterfront area. ​

A video of the statue surfaced on X, showing a worker performing a "surgical procedure" on its rear end.

Public art

Artist Marco Cochrane aims to address the under-representation of women in public art through this piece, reported the outlet. He stated, "She stands strong, aware, and grounded—calling for a world where all people can walk freely and without fear." ​

The installation is sponsored by the Sijbrandij Foundation, with support from the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department and the Port of San Francisco. Elaine Forbes, executive director of the Port of San Francisco, commented, "Public art has the power to enrich our shared spaces, deepen our connection to the city, and make the waterfront more inviting ... ." ​

'R-Evolution' is part of Cochrane's 'Bliss Project,' a series of sculptures that debuted at Burning Man, aiming to challenge perceptions of the female form and promote gender equality. ​

