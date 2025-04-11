‘UK needs to take notes’: British YouTuber can’t believe food delivery onboard Indian train is real

A British YouTuber was pleasantly surprised to discover that he could get his food delivered mid-journey while travelling by train in India. In a video, he shared how he got his food delivered to Kanpur Central, where his train stopped for just five minutes. UK YouTuber George Buckley ordered a sandwich while on a train to Varanasi. (Instagram/@georgebxckley)

“The UK needs to take notes,” George Buckley wrote while sharing a video of him ordering and then receiving food on the train. He also thanked his fellow passenger, an Indian man, for helping him out, adding, “It was a pleasure meeting you, bro.”

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “Food delivery to a train.” Buckley says, “I am getting food delivered on a train in India. If you don’t believe me, just hold on.” He then reveals that the train was at Kanpur Central Station, where the halt time is just five minutes.

In the rest of the video, he shares how he ordered a sandwich using Zomato and what he paid for the food. The footage further shows him enjoying his meal with his co-passenger in an AC first-class compartment.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

An individual said, “Mad, isn't it? I got a pizza delivered to my bed on a train there.” Another chimed in, “That would never work in the UK… the food company would go bust with all the delays, cancellations and bus replacements!”

A third posted, “Keep up with the positive vibes! It's nice to see that you're enjoying your time in India and appreciating its culture. Yes, there's plenty of bad stuff sometimes, but it can happen anywhere in the world. This kind of content is top-notch!” A fourth wrote, “Wow amazing!! Enjoy your food, love! Yes, the UK better smarten up! In many ways!! That’s a wonderful service!! I hope it’s delicious!! Hugs.”

What are your thoughts on the video shared by the British YouTuber? Have you ever ordered food while travelling on a train?