Dutch YouTuber explores ‘rich people’s market in Delhi’ with ‘expensive breakfast’, internet calls him broke

A YouTuber sparked a social media controversy after sharing a video claiming that it shows the “rich life” in India. In the video, he visits a cafe to have a “Western” breakfast. The Dutch YouTuber whose Delhi video has sparked a controversy. (YouTube/@TravelTomTom)

“The luxury (expensive) side of Delhi, India!” the content creator, who goes by Tom, wrote as he posted a YouTube Shorts. “This is the rich people’s market here in Delhi,” he says.

He then explains that someone suggested he come to this place after asking where he could have a Western-style breakfast. Tom initially expresses his disappointment after he enters an alley and passes different stores like Bloom Cafe & Cakery, Looks Salon, and L'Opéra. Based on the proximity of the stores, it seems like he is exploring the Khan Market area.

As the video progresses, he enters a restaurant and is instantly blown away. He says how much he loves the decor and then shows the items he is having, including avocado toast and fresh juice.

“For Indian standards, this is obviously expensive,” he adds. His remark has sparked backlash.

How did social media react?

The video didn’t sit well with the desi social media users who claimed the place wasn’t expensive. Some also called the Dutch content creator “really broke.”

An individual commented, “Bro thinks Indians only eat on the street, bro. Even middle-class Indians will visit places like that once a week. It's not on the expensive side.” Another added, “Those fruits and vegetables are imported to serve, and they cost equally as expensive vs in places like the UK where an avocado can be bought two for £1.49.”

A third slammed, “Dude, you are wrong; even lower middle-class people like me eat here. Don’t pretend you are some Elon Musk or billionaire; you are also a lower middle-class person from your country, and eat whatever you have. Don’t just show off.” A fourth wrote, “Brother, please earn a little bit more and then come to India, in case you wish to visit a nice place otherwise eat on the street, they are serving delicious food too, but then you criticize the food safety standards etc. We consider the place you are eating right now to be a decent place only. By the way, welcome and thank you for coming to India.”

Who is Tom?

According to his personal website, he hails from the Netherlands and has been exploring the world since 2012. Until 2019, he has travelled to 100 countries and added more to his list.

What are your thoughts on this video?