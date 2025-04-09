Racist campaign mocks Donald Trump's tariffs: AI memes of exhausted Americans at factories go viral

Memes depicting average Americans working in garment factories have taken over social media amid escalating tensions between the USA and China over a global trade war. It all started with an AI-generated video that went viral on Chinese social media. Many speculated that the video was created by a TikTok user from the Asian country. AI-generated memes, a part of a racist campaign mocking Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs. (Screengrab)

“The Chinese are trolling America with memes on American re-industrialization. The music,” an individual wrote while posting the video on X.

The video features an overweight man using a sewing machine in a factory. The clip then goes on to show similar scenes. Throughout the AI video, the workers portray exhaustion and sadness on their faces.

“We've found the Mona Lisa of the AI internet,” another X user wrote and posted an AI image. The visual shows a man at a sewing machine wearing the iconic red MAGA hat.

What did social media say?

The racist and derogatory memes have sparked serious discussions among social media users, with many expressing their frustrations with the reciprocal tariffs.

An individual posted, “Seriously though, are Americans ready to work these jobs?” Another added, “Is this what's facing Target customers? China is the cornerstone of Target's supply chain, so much so that they have at times chartered ships to bring products from China.”

A few, however, were more polite in their criticism, like this individual who commented, “I think Americans will automate most of it. Americans want to be self-sufficient, and that's a good start, but they don't really need a trade war to start this initiative. After manufacturing, they'll force other countries to buy their products to earn profit. So predictive.”

A fourth wrote, “I think most Americans would prefer high-tech jobs rather than these boring jobs. Even if it's a fair wage, not many people are going to do it.”

Last week, Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on goods imported from the rest of the world. It became a part of the bombshell decisions and orders that he had been issuing since the beginning of his second term as president of the US.

“104% additional tariffs went into effect at noon Eastern time because China has not removed its retaliation. The 104% additional tariff will be collected starting tomorrow April 9th,” said White House Press Secretary according to a report by Fox Business reporter Edward Lawrence.