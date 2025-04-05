‘Chinese Donald Trump’ shocks IShowSpeed with scary-accurate impression of US president. Watch

American streamer and internet personality IShowSpeed, known for his energetic and often unpredictable content, has once again captured global attention—this time during his tour of China. However, it was not the country's iconic landmarks or cuisine that made headlines, but rather an unexpected encounter in Chongqing. ishowspeed met Chen Rui, a Chongqing native.(X)

During his visit, Speed was taken by surprise when his local guide suddenly began speaking in a voice remarkably similar to that of U.S. President Donald Trump. The impersonation caught both the streamer and his audience off guard, quickly turning the moment into a viral sensation. The unexpected exchange left viewers amused and captivated.

The video shows Speed interacting with the man, who was initially just showing him around the city and pointing out infrastructure highlights. Things took a turn when Speed noticed the man’s unusual speech pattern.

“Why do you talk like that? Why do you sound so familiar? You sound like Trump! What the F*ck!,” Speed exclaims in disbelief.

The two eventually got into a car together, where the impersonator fully slipped into a Trump persona. Watching the act unfold from the passenger seat, Speed couldn’t hold back his shock. “What the f*ck. You’re really the Chinese Trump bro,” he said.

The video instantly gained traction online, with viewers taken aback by the uncanny imitation. Social media was flooded with reactions, with one user commenting, “Interesting resemblance noted,” while another added, “Chinese Trump for the win.” A third user joked, “Why does he do the Trump voice better than Trump himself?” and someone else chimed in, “Looks like if Kim Jong Un and Trump had a baby.” Another hilarious take dubbed Speed the “top US diplomat.”

One user wrote, “IShowSpeed has successfully replaced Henry Kissinger as the top US diplomat to China.”

Who China’s viral Donald Trump

The man behind the viral moment is Chen Rui, a Chongqing native who goes by the online name @trumpbyryan and uses the English name Ryan. Known for his flawless Donald Trump impressions, Chen has gone viral on several occasions for mimicking not just Trump’s hand gestures but also nailing his signature cadence.

In one of his most popular videos, he gives viewers a tour of the crowded Guanyinqiao area, saying, “Folks, you’re in Chongqing CHAI-na,” while gesturing with Trump’s trademark hand movement. He continues, “Look at this, it’s 6.30pm Fri-day, the busiest hour of the week, and you’re at Guanyinqiao, the most crowded spot of the city. Look at the size of the traffic. So many people, so many cars, bumper to bumper, barely moving. Some say it’s bad. You know what I say, I say it’s incredible.”

Speed during his China trip also collaborated with actor and martial artist Zhenwei Wang, best known for playing Cheng in the 2010 film The Karate Kid. In a nod to the movie, they recreated the iconic basketball scene where Wang’s character takes on Jaden Smith’s Dre Parker. Unsurprisingly, this video too made waves online, sending fans on a nostalgic trip.

