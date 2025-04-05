Reporter gets sucker punched during interview on abortion, shocking video shows her covered in blood

A disturbing video has surfaced online which shows a woman sucker punching another during an interview on abortion. In the footage, the reporter is seen left with blood all over her face. 23-year-old Savannah Craven Antao was punched while interviewing people on the streets. (Instagram/@savannahacraven)

The incident took place in New York City when 23-year-old Savannah Craven Antao was reporting in Harlem for the pro-life advocacy group Live Action. The topic revolved around Planned Parenthood and pro-abortion.

The organisation posted a video of the incident, showing a civil conversation turning violent really fast.

“Pro-life journalist @savannahacraven was violently attacked by a pro-abortion advocate in New York City. Savannah was working with @liveactionorg conducting man in the street interviews, asking passersby ‘Do you know what Planned Parenthood does?’,” the organisation wrote.

“While initially friendly, the woman being interviewing became violent after discovering Savannah was pro-life—and began punching her in the face. Savannah was taken to the ER for treatment and stitches. The assailant has yet to be found by authorities,” it added.

The video contains violent scenes. Viewer discretion advised.

Social media wants her arrested:

The video prompted a huge backlash, with many demanding strict actions against the woman. An individual shared, “Tell me she has been arrested and charged!!” Another joined, “Violence has no place in any debate, especially one as important as this.”

A third expressed, “Anger management is not her strong suit, I mean that was a benign conversation to result in punching.” A fourth wrote, “Tolerance, respect, and anger control are below zero with some people.”

Founder of Live Action, Lila Rose, shared on X that Craven was admitted to the hospital after getting punched in her face. In another post, she praised the reporter for attending a rally after getting attacked.

“Incredibly brave and strong. Standing up for the lives of the unborn, the very next day after she was attacked. So proud of you,” Rose wrote.