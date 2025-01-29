Viral video shows man stealing reporter's mic at Maha Kumbh. Here's what actually happened

A video from Maha Kumbh has been shared on social media showing a news reporter talking to a devotee when a man standing next to them snatches the reporter's microphone and runs away. The video shows a news reporter talking to a devotee when a man standing next to them snatches the reporter's mic and runs away.(Instagram/shiva__pushkar)

The video was circulated on social media with the caption warning that not all those who had come to the Maha Kumbh fair are devotees. "People have created a mocking atmosphere in Maha Kumbh. Now this man has fled with the reporter's mic," the caption of the video stated.

Watch the clip here:

In the clip, a man can be seen inching closer to the reporter as he is interviewing a devotee from Rajasthan about the arrangements made by government at Maha Kumbh. As the man gets too close, the reporter tells him to back off but he keeps staring at the two men.

Suddenly, he grabs his microphone and runs from the scene. The people gathered around the reporter, who were also filming the conversation, are seen chasing the man before the clip ends.

Truth behind the video

It turns out the video was first circulated online by the "microphone thief" himself. The video was uploaded on Instagram by Shiva Pushkar, who has been sharing videos from his visit to the Kumbh mela.

"Did you like my prank?," he wrote in the caption of the video. The video was among the most popular posts on his Instagram account.

Later, he also shared a video of him talking to the reporter after returning the mic. "You were asking questions to everyone so seriously. Your mind must be stressed. I snatched the mic as a joke to refresh your mind," he told the reporter, adding that he films videos for YouTube.

The YouTuber also shared a video filming the sister of garland seller Monalisa, who became an internet sensation because of her beauty.

