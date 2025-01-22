'Mona Lisa' at Kumbmela harassed, chased by men after viral fame, sent home by family

Monalisa Bhonsle, a garland seller from Indore who gained immense attention during Mahakumbh 2025, is in the headlines again, and for a concerning reason. A video on the internet shows her being harassed by men after she became an overnight sensation. Monalisa Bhosle from Indore drew people’s attention with her “amber eyes and dusky skin”. (Instagram/@monalisa.bhosle)

“Scary footage”

A video shows her dressed in a red salwar, trying to escape the crowd approaching her. One of her family members pulls her away, while a few others try to keep her safe in the sea of men trying to get closer to her or take her picture. The video ends with her sitting down and covering her face with a dupatta.

According to the Free Press Journal (FPJ), her increasing fame decreased sales in her business. Reportedly, she was sent home by her father for this reason.

"People were after Monalisa all the time. It became difficult for her to focus on selling garlands. Our father decided it was best for us to go home for now," Bhonsle's younger sister Vidya told Republic World.

Videos are regularly being shared on the Instagram page dedicated to Bhonsle. There are several pieces of footage, from selling garlands to giving interviews to celebrating her birthday with her family. One such clip also shows her complaining that people are spreading rumours that she had earned crores after going viral when the reality is just the opposite. In another footage, she highlighted that and joked that she would only take pictures with those who buy her products.

Bhonsle first found online fame when an influencer visiting Mahakumbh 2025 recorded her video and shared it on social media. Her breathtaking beauty soon captivated people.