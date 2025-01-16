‘Amber eyes, dusky skin’: Garland seller at Mahakumbh is stealing hearts for her beauty

At the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where millions gather for spiritual awakening at the Triveni Sangam, one unexpected personality is stealing the spotlight—a garland seller from Indore. Her breathtaking beauty, including her dusky skin, amber eyes, sharp nose, and sculpted face, has captivated the internet, with many drawing comparisons to the timeless allure of the Mona Lisa. The viral woman hails from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. (Instagram )

With long, silky, braided hair that cascades down her back, this woman has become a viral sensation, with Instagram flooded with videos and pictures of her. The crowd gathered around her is palpable, with visitors eager to capture her striking features in selfies and videos. In one video, a vlogger can be heard asking her where she is from as she smiles serenely amidst the frenzy.

Her amber eyes, which glisten with a certain depth and warmth, contrast beautifully with her dusky complexion, creating an almost mystical allure. Her sharp nose and sculpted face are nothing short of mesmerising, with each of her expressions emanating grace and poise.

Take a look at the video:

The comment section on social media has been flooded with praise for the garland seller’s stunning beauty. Many users have left heartfelt comments, with phrases like “She looks so beautiful” and “So pretty” filling the feed. Some poured out their admiration with heart emojis.

While her beauty has garnered widespread attention, she is not the only one making waves at the Mahakumbh. At the heart of the spiritual congregation, another figure is also capturing the imagination of the public—Baba Abhay Singh, famously known as "IIT Baba." His extraordinary transformation from an aerospace engineer and IIT-Bombay alumnus to an ascetic has intrigued many visitors, offering an unconventional perspective on spiritual enlightenment.

"I come from Haryana, I went to IIT, then changed to Arts from engineering. That also didn’t work, so I kept changing, and later I arrived at the final truth," IIT Baba shared with news agency ANI, speaking about his unconventional journey toward spirituality.

