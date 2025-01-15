Meet IITian Abhay Singh alias ‘Engineer Baba’, who is grabbing limelight at Mahakumbh

The Mahakumbh 2025 is underway with millions of devotees braving winter cold are converging at the Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip. Abhay Singh alias 'Engineer Baba' has grabbed the spotlight during the ongoing Mahakumbh.(ANI/X)

Among the devotees is ‘Engineer Baba’, who is now a popular attraction at the ongoing 45-day Mahakumbh.

Who is 'Engineer Baba'?



Abhay Singh is a former aerospace engineering student from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B). Hailing from Haryana, Singh has grabbed the attention of the devotees at the Mahakumbh through his unique approach.

Using diagrams and visual presentations, he simplifies complex spiritual concepts, making them relatable to modern minds, PTI reported.

"Science helps explain the physical world but its deeper study inevitably leads one towards spirituality. A true understanding of life ultimately brings one closer to spirituality," he told PTI.

When asked why he quit his engineering course, ‘Engineer Baba’, who is from the Juna Akhada, told ANI,"I come from Haryana, I went to IIT, then changed to Arts from Engineering, that also didn't work so I kept changing and later I arrived at the final truth. "

“Then I started exploring...how Sanskrit was written and composed and what makes Sanskrit so special...I had a quest for knowledge...then it shifted...then the question was how the mind works and how you get rid of unwanted thoughts,” he added.

In a statement, the Uttar Pradesh government said,"The Maha Kumbh not only showcases the greatness of Sanatan Dharma but also highlights the need for spirituality in the lives of professionals and youth. This event is becoming a symbol of the confluence of modern and traditional values."

Despite Wednesday being a non-major bathing day, the religious from across the country and abroad gathered here in large numbers to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela taking place in the vicinity of Sangam - the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

Around 3.5 crore devotees took a dip in the Triveni Sangam on 'Makar Sankranti'.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)