Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: Naga sadhus lead Akharas processions to perform ‘Amrit Snan’ at Triveni Sangam
Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: Bracing cold and dense fog, lakhs of devotees flocked to the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Tuesday to take a holy dip called the “Amrit Snan” on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended wishes on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. “Today is the first day of the first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh. It is incredible to witness the attraction towards the Maha Kumbh in the country and the world. Yesterday, almost 1.75 crore devotees took a dip at the Triveni Sangam,” Yogi Aditynath said....Read More
The administration issued an order on Tuesday to streamline the 'Amrit Snan' of 13 Akharas. Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara will be the first ones to take Amrit Snan, followed by others of Shaivite and Vaishnavite faith.
Observed on January 14 every year, the festival is known by various names in different parts of the country, such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi. Devotees in several parts of the country perform rituals according to local traditions at different ghats.
The Maha Kumbh-2025, which is Poorna Kumbh, will take place until February 26. Key 'snan' dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti—First Shahi Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya—Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami—Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).
Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: Foreign devotees join Mahakumbh mela
Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: "I am basically from the USA, but I live in Vrindavan. I feel like we came to a very pure place. I am anticipating being in the water with devotees from India and so many countries and chanting with them. Visiting holy places is not enough unless you meet a Sadhu explaining the significance of that place," said a devotee.
Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: ‘Nothing is bigger than this’, says Kumar Swami Ji Maharaj
Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: Kumar Swami Ji Maharaj from Anand Akhara invited people to join celebrations at the Mahakumbh mela in Prayagraj.
“Nothing is bigger than this. Those who are able to come here are extremely fortunate. Wherever we see people are fighting among themselves. Here it's peaceful. Merely being present here and watching everything unfold, brings joy and peace,” he said.
Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: Security arrangements for Akharas processions
Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: SSP Kumbh Mela Rajesh Dwivedi said that police personnel have been deployed across the route where Akharas will lead their procession to perform Amrit Snan. “Police, PAC, horse-mounted police and Paramilitary force are accompanying the Akharas,” he added.
Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: Swami Kailashanand Giri leads Akharas processions
Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri lead the processions for the first Amrit Snan on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.
Sadhus of the 13 akhadas of Sanatan Dharm will take holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj - a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati, today.
Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: Naga Sadhus take ritual bathing
Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: “It's a matter of happiness for us that Shmbhu Panchayati Atal Akhara and Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada are going together to have Shahi (Amrit) Snan. It has been a tradition that Naga Sadhus are kept ahead,” said Naga Baba Pramod Giri of Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara.