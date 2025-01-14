Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: Ash-smeared Naga Sadhu or Hindu holy man waves as he takes part in a procession before taking a dip in the sacred waters of Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, during Shahi Snan or 'royal bath', to mark the Maha Kumbh Mela festival, in Prayagraj on January 14.

Mahakumbh 2025 live updates: Bracing cold and dense fog, lakhs of devotees flocked to the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Tuesday to take a holy dip called the “Amrit Snan” on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended wishes on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. “Today is the first day of the first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh. It is incredible to witness the attraction towards the Maha Kumbh in the country and the world. Yesterday, almost 1.75 crore devotees took a dip at the Triveni Sangam,” Yogi Aditynath said....Read More

The administration issued an order on Tuesday to streamline the 'Amrit Snan' of 13 Akharas. Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara will be the first ones to take Amrit Snan, followed by others of Shaivite and Vaishnavite faith.

Observed on January 14 every year, the festival is known by various names in different parts of the country, such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi. Devotees in several parts of the country perform rituals according to local traditions at different ghats.

The Maha Kumbh-2025, which is Poorna Kumbh, will take place until February 26. Key 'snan' dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti—First Shahi Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya—Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami—Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).