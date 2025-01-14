Mahakumbh 2025 facts: Why do Naga Sadhus lead sacred bath in first ‘Amrit Snan’?

On Makar Sankranti, millions of pilgrims flocked to the Triveni Sangam to take a sacred bath during the first 'Amrit Snan' of the Mahakumbh 2025 on Tuesday. Sadhus from 13 akharas took the holy plunge in the Sangam first at this revered occasion, followed by the general public. The Amrit Snan, where Naga Sadhus are given the first chance to bathe, is regarded as the Maha Kumbh Mela's primary attraction, India TV reported. Naga Sadhu's take a holy dip at Sangam on the occasion of Makar Sakranti, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, during the "Maha Kumbh Mela" in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India (Deepak Gupta/ Hindustan Times)

The 13 akharas are separated into three groups: Udaseen, Bairagi (Vaishnav), and Sanyasi (Shaivite). The Vairagi Akharas are Nirmohi, Digambar Ani, and Nirvani Ani; the two Udasin Akharas (Naya and Bada); and the Nirmala Akhara. The Shaivite Akharas are Mahanirvani, Atal, Niranjani, Anand, Bhairav, Awahan, and Agni.

Why do Nagas take a sacred dip first?

Sadhus (monks) from different “akharas” have been congregating at Prayagraj since the eighth century to conduct the Amrit Snan. The Amrit Snan order, which eventually became a source of conflict, and the month-long Kumbh celebrations were arranged by the akharas between the ninth and eighteenth centuries. Although the akharas still hold sway, the Amrit Snan order has now been formally recognised, News18 reported.

Juna Akhara's Naga Sadhus throng at Triveni Sangam to take 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti' during the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (ANI)

Religious traditions state that four droplets of Amrit from the pot fell at four different locations (Prayagraj, Ujjain, Haridwar, and Nashik) during the Samudra Manthan, when the gods and demons were fighting to safeguard the Amrit Kalash that emerged. As a result, the Mahakumbh Mela was established in these places India TV reported.

The first people to take the holy bath are thought to have been Naga Sadhus, who are regarded as Lord Shiva's disciples because of their deep penance and devotion to him. This custom has persisted since then, signifying the profound spiritual vitality and religious significance of Naga Sadhus, who are granted the first privilege to the Amrit Snan.

According to another belief, other saints honoured the Naga Sadhus as the guardians of religion by inviting them to take the first bath after Adi Shankaracharya organised a group to defend the dharma. They were given the privilege since they were followers of Lord Shiva, and this custom has been maintained ever since.

Thirteen akharas (Hindu monastic organisations) participate in the Amrit Snan, with a set time and customary order for their ceremonial bath. The government carefully plans the event, arranging timetables to guarantee seamless observance of long-standing traditions, News18 added.

The group, which heads for the bath first, is led by the Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the Akhara's chariot. Following him are Shri Mahant, Mahant, Kotwal, Thanapati, and other Akhara officials who walk in order according to their rank and position, as well as Mahamandaleshwar, a title bestowed to Hindu monks in the Dashanami order.

The authorities predetermine the procession's path. Outside the barriers on each side of the road, the devotees stand and dab their foreheads with the dust from the saints' feet.

There will be five "Amrit Snans": Mahar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavashya on January 29, Basant Panchmi on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12, and Maha Shivratri on February 26, News18 reported.