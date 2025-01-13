Mahakumbh Nagar, Among a sea of humanity that took the holy dip in the Sangam in their quest for 'moksha' on Monday was a large number of overseas visitors, soaking in the spiritual fervour at the world's largest gathering of humans. Maha Kumbh: Global pilgrims turn Sangam into confluence of faith, humanity

The Maha Kumbh, which began Monday with the 'Shahi Snan' on 'Paush Purnima', has transformed the meeting point of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati into a vibrant confluence of faith, culture and humanity, with its fair share of global attendees experiencing the rare celestial alignment that occurs once every 144 years.

Michael, a former US Army soldier-turned-ascetic now known as 'Baba Mokshapuri', shared his journey of transformation.

"I was an ordinary man with a family and career. But I realised that nothing in life is permanent, so I embarked on a quest for salvation," he said.

Associated with the Juna Akhara, Michael has dedicated his life to propagating Sanatan Dharma.

"This is my first Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, and the spiritual vibes are extraordinary," he said.

The spiritual extravaganza has attracted a diverse set of foreigners from South Korean YouTubers filming the festival, to Japanese tourists keenly learning about the traditions alongside European pilgrims.

Expressing her awe at the grandeur of the event, Christina from Spain said, "This is a wonderful moment, unlike anything I've ever seen."

Julie, another international visitor, felt a deep connection at the Sangam.

"I am thankful for the opportunity to take a dip in these sacred waters. I feel fulfilled and blessed," she told PTI Vidoes.

Valeria from Italy described the atmosphere as "exciting and full of good vibes". She and her husband Mikhail, however, skipped the 'Shahi Snan' owing to the freezing waters.

"My wife threatened to leave me if I went into the water because it's too cold," Mikhail quipped.

The couple through plans to revisit Prayagraj when the mercury rises.

Brazilian yoga practitioner Shiku, a first-timer at Maha Kumbh in search of 'moksha', said, "India is the spiritual heart of the world. What makes this Maha Kumbh even more special is that it is happening after 144 years. I feel so lucky to be here. Jai Shri Ram."

For Melanie, a journalist from France, the Maha Kumbh is about unanticipated thrill.

"I didn't know about the Maha Kumbh when I planned my trip to India. But once I learnt about it, I knew I had to come here. Meeting sadhus and witnessing this vibrant fair has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience," she told PTI Videos.

Many foreign visitors also emphasised the event's global fame.

"Travellers around the world know about the Maha Kumbh, especially this one because it's the biggest in 144 years," said an enthusiastic attendee.

The Uttar Pradesh government is expecting a footfall of 40-45 crore people at the Maha Kumbh to be held till February 26, mobilising its resources at an unprecedented scale for the smooth conduct of the event, arguably one the largest gathering of faith in the world.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.