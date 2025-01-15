Mahakumbh 2025 in numbers: Budget 7,500 crore, revenue 2,00,000 crore expected in 45 days

The Mahakumbh 2025, which began on January 13, is expected to garner ₹2 lakh crore in revenue, according to an estimate by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). The Mahakumbh is expected to draw around 450 million devotees over the course of 45 days,

The Mahakumbh, which is expected to draw around 450 million devotees over the course of 45 days, will likely cause an economic surge in the region, especially related to the tourism and hospitality industry.

If every visitor spent ₹5,000 during their trip, the mela would easily reach the estimate of ₹2 lakh crore. The CIAT also estimated that ₹40,000 crore would likely be generated by the local hotels, guesthouses, and lodges that will be occupied during the festival.

The Uttar Pradesh government spent approximately ₹7,500 crore on religious events.

The Live Mint reported that helicopter services are likely to earn around ₹3.5 crore per day, catering to 7,000 pilgrims daily over 45 days at the cost of ₹5,000 per trip.

Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of the CAIT, said, “Mahakumbh will witness large-scale economic and trade activities. An estimate suggests that with an average expenditure of ₹5,000 per person during religious travel, the total spending will exceed ₹2 lakh crore. This includes spending on hotels, guesthouses, temporary accommodations, food, religious items, healthcare, and other services.”

The CIAT estimated that the food and beverages sector would contribute ₹20,000 crore to the trade. Another major revenue source will be religious offerings and items such as incense sticks, lamps and idols, which can contribute another ₹20,000 crore to the trade.

Brands in Mahakumbh

Major brands across sectors display their products at stalls, set up resting camps for pilgrims, and distribute samples at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Brands such as Dettol, Dabur, Pepsico, Coca-Cola, and corporate houses such as ITC and Reliance have been relying on the large crowds that the mela attracts and have come up with innovative ways to make themselves seen.

Pepsico, which owns beverages Sting and Mountain Dew, has installed a 30-foot-tall illuminated Mountain Dew bottle, electrifying the area for navigation and ensuring better visibility in the mela area. It has also provided 500 charging points, which is sponsored by its energy drink, Sting.

Other brands, like Reliance, have made ashram rest stops on the way to help devotees rest and gain positive exposure for their brands.